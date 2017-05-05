IBM and Revlon slide while VWR and Herbalife jump

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

IBM Corp., down $4 to $155.05

Investor Warren Buffett said he's sold a large portion of his investment in IBM.

Revlon Inc., down $5.95 to $19.30

The cosmetics maker said its sales in North America dropped during the first quarter.

Incyte Corp., down $2.59 to $122.41

The inflammation and cancer drug maker was one of several biotech drug companies that skidded Friday.

Intel Corp., down 3 cents to $36.82

Chipmakers and equipment companies traded lower.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $2.38 to $60.40

Energy companies traded higher as the price of oil bounced back from some steep losses.

VWR Corp., down 77 cents to $33.28

The laboratory products supplier agreed to be bought by Avantor for $33.25 a share, or $4.4 billion.

Herbalife Ltd., up $7.20 to $69.40

The nutritional supplement company had a strong first quarter and raised its estimates for the year.

Fluor Corp., down $2.42 to $48.18

The engineering, construction and operations company posted a weak profit and cut its earnings forecast.