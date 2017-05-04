Why OraSure Technologies, Inc. Jumped Higher Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ: OSUR) is up 17.7% at 3:20 p.m. EDT following the release of its first-quarter earnings yesterday after the bell.

So what

Revenue increased 12% year over year, with OraQuickHCV sales increasing 111% as international sales more than quadrupled, thanks to a large order from a country doing large-scale testing to try and eliminate hepatitis C. OraSure's OraQuickHIVtests also had a solid 210% increase compared to the year-ago quarter, although the overall sales are smaller, so they don't contribute as much to the overall revenue growth. Sales of molecular collection systems, which is OraSure's largest segment, grew by a solid 55% year over year.

Earnings grew even faster than revenue, up from $0.04 per share in the year-ago quarter, to $0.21 in the first quarter of 2017. But much of the gain came from the inclusion of a $12.5 million pre-tax gain from the settlement of its dispute with Ancestry.com.

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Now what

Management issued guidance for the second quarter, with revenue expected to fall in the range of $36.5 million to $37.0 million and consolidated net income of $0.07 to $0.08 per share.

Investors should keep an eye on sales of theOraQuickHCV test, which seems to be the company'sgrowth driver at the moment.OraSure hopes that the unnamed country with the large OraQuickHCV order will renew its contract -- discussions are supposed to start this week. And management also noted that it had received orders from two other countries that plan to start large-scale hepatitis C testing programs.

10 stocks we like better than OraSure Technologies

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and OraSure Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 1, 2017



Brian Orelli and The Motley Fool have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.