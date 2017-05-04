U.S. Stocks Open Slightly Higher As Earnings Trickle In

The U.S. stock market opened higher on Thursday as investors appeared mildly optimistic a day after the Federal Reserve's sanguine statement on the economy. Though disappointing earnings from Facebook Inc. dampened the mood. The S&P 500 opened s point, or 0.1%, higher at 2,390. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 5 points, or less than 0.1%, to 6,078 at the open, trading just below its all-time closing high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began the session up 22 points, or 0.1%, at 20,979.
