Starbucks Expands Loyalty Rewards To Grocery Stores

Starbucks Corp. said Thursday that it will expand its loyalty rewards program to grocery stores where items like packaged coffee, K-Cup packs, ready-to-drink Starbucks beverages, and Via instant coffee are sold. Rewards gathered for grocery purchases can be redeemed at Starbucks retail locations. Starbucks shares are nearly flat in Thursday trading, and are up more than 9% for the year so far. The S&P 500 index is up 6.8% for 2017 to date.
