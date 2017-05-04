Dunkin' Brands Falls 1.5% Premarket After Revenue Miss

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. on Thursday reported a larger-than-expected rise in adjusted profit, but missed on revenue forecasts. The fast-food company said net income rose to $47.5 million in the first quarter, or 51 cents a share, up from $37.2 million, or 40 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted profit climbed to 54 cents a share, up from 44 cents a year ago and beating FactSet estimates of 48 cents. Revenue inched up to $190.7 million, from $189.8 million. Analysts had expected revenue of $192.3 million. Dunkin shares were down 1.5% in thin premarket trade.
