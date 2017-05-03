Why Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Is a Buy

In this segment fromRule Breaker Investing, Motley Fool co-founder David Gardner dives into one of five stocks that could earn a spot in your portfolio -- his second pick is Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (NYSE: PAC). With a portfolio that includes over a dozen key airports in Mexico and the stores within them, the company is about as close as an investor can reasonably get to buying into a monopoly. Tune in to learn more.

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 1, 2017

This podcast was recorded on April 19, 2017.

David Gardner:The next one, stock number two, is much simpler. Stock number two -- and here comes my Spanish pronunciation. A guy who never took Spanish. I did try Rosetta Stone somewhat unsuccessfully for a while, but it'sGrupo Aeroportuario del Pacificoand I even go with like a little bit of a Spanish Catalan lisp there. But anyway which is inappropriate because this company's really in Mexico, not in Spain, but it is Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico. PAC is the ticker symbol. The stock trading right at about $100 a share as I speak, and it's a $6 billion market cap.

So inMotley FoolStock Advisorwhy do we like Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico? And the answer is that the election of Donald Trump, as we all saw, was bad news, especially in the very short term, for Mexico. Everything Mexican, starting right in early November and running right through ... Well now looking backward at it, I would say right through mid-January, everything was negative sentiment around Mexico.

By the way, on a really side political note (of the sort I don't usually indulge in), I am going to predict I doubt there will ever be a big wall built that will be sustainable between the United States and Mexico. We'll see. This is kind of as much a stock speculation point as a political one for me.

But the Trump effect definitely pushed this stock down. We watched the stock go. What's funny is I had picked it just a couple of weeks before the election at $103 a share. I wasn't expecting what happened in the election, and so when the stock touched down at $75 just a couple of months later, I wasn't feeling so good. Neither was the peso, by the way. The Mexican peso was down. Everything was down in Mexico.

But what has happened since? Well, when the currency of a country becomes depressed (and it's still an attractive country, which I do believe is true of Mexico), people start to see it's a great tourist destination. That is a really great place to spend money, whatever your currency is, and get a much better deal than you were a few months before. And so somewhat ironically, perhaps, tourism was boosted.

In fact, in the month of January this company, which owns 13 key airports in Mexico ... It runs them. It has the rights to all the airport shops. It makes a lot of money. It's one of the more monopoly style businesses that we've ever found before. But this company benefited from a 16% boost in January traffic, and that's pretty good for a company about whom there was so much negative sentiment.

So this is a stable business. It's going to be around for a long time. These guys pay a 2% dividend. In factMotley FoolHidden Gemspicked it -- I was looking back in my notes -- in April of 2006. They still hold that position. It's a four-bagger for them. For me, I'm happy to say that for a stock that went from $103 down to $75 in just a few weeks after an election, it's now back up to about $100.64 as I speak, and I like it a lot going forward.

Again, we don't care about what's already happened. All you and I care about is what's happening next. I like PAC -- PAC is the ticker symbol -- for the next three-plus years forward.

