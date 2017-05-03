Dollar Ticks Higher As Fed Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged

The dollar advanced on Wednesday against its main rivals after the Federal Reserve left interest-rates unchanged and described the U.S. economy's tepid first-quarter growth as transitory. The greenback extended its earlier gains against the yen and the euro, with one dollar buying 112.46 yen in recent trade, compared with 112 yen late Tuesday in New York. One euro bought $1.0913, compared with $1.0929 late Tuesday in New York. One pound [s:gbpusd] bought $1.2902, compared with $1.2939 late Tuesday.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.