Why Harmonic Inc. Shares Are Taking a Beating Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of video-streaming technology specialistHarmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) dropped by as much as 16.4% on Tuesday, after the company announced its Q1 earnings results including what the CEO said was a soft final month of the quarter. As of 2:01 p.m. EDT, the stock was down 10.3%.

So what

For the quarter, Harmonic posted sales of$83 million, up about 1% year over year. However, the company reported a wider-than-expected loss of $0.30 per share, though that was slightly better than the $0.33-per-share loss in the same period last year.

Harmonic CEOPatrick Harshman said in the release that the results were impacted by softservice providerspending in the final month of the quarter. "Looking ahead," Harshman continued, "our opportunity pipeline gives us confidence that our Video business segment will rebound and deliver on our targeted year-over-year growth."

NASA is a Harmonic customer, utilizing ultra-high definition (UHD). Image source: Harmonic Inc.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Now what

For the full-year 2017, Harmonic management now forecasts revenue of between$400 million and $420 million, compared with $405 million for full-year 2016. However, anticipated earnings of between$0.02 and $0.16 for the year is a positive sign that the company does expect to be profitable this year.

Harmonic was one of the companies that rose to incredible fortune during the internet stock bubble, but like so many similar companies, its stock price was cut to almost nothing in the years to follow. However, Harmonic has continued to reposition itself and invest in new technologies, and now hopes that its work in the video-streaming space -- including building out new technology and solutions for companies to provide on-demand viewing -- will lead it to new heights in the years to come.

10 stocks we like better than Harmonic

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Harmonic wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 1, 2017



Seth McNew has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.