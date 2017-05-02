Hilton 1Q results beat Street, raises full-year guidance

Hilton's first-quarter performance topped analyst estimates thanks to solid occupancy rates. The hotel chain boosted its full-year adjusted earnings forecast on its better-than-expected results.

For the three months ended March 31, the McLean, Virginia-based company's earnings attributable to shareholders were $74 million, or 22 cents per share. A year earlier Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. earned $309 million, or 94 cents per share. The prior-year period was bolstered by tax benefits.

Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share. That easily beat the 28 cents per share that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were calling for.

Revenue increased to $2.16 billion from $1.73 billion. Analysts predicted $2.08 billion in revenue, according to Zacks.

Hilton said Tuesday that systemwide comparable revenue per available room rose 3 percent, mostly on increased occupancy. Revenue per available room, or revpar, is a key gauge of a lodging company's performance.

Looking ahead, Hilton now foresees full-year adjusted earnings between $1.73 and $1.81 per share. Its prior guidance was for earnings between $1.65 and $1.75 per share. The company predicts second-quarter adjusted earnings in a range of 47 cents to 51 cents.

Analysts polled by FactSet expect full-year earnings of $1.75 per share and second-quarter earnings of 50 cents per share.

In January, Hilton enacted a 1-for-3 reverse stock split, reducing the number of shares outstanding. That same month the company completed the spinoff of Park Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Grand Vacations.

