Nasdaq Hits Record As Broader Market Kicks Off May On Subdued Note

The Nasdaq rallied on Monday to a new record on the back of strong gains in large-cap tech shares even as the broader market finished out the session mixed. Big gains in Amazon.com Inc. , Apple Inc. and Netflix Inc. underpinned the Nasdaq's rise in a day devoid of big earnings or economic data. Nasdaq Composite Index gained 44 points, 0.7%, to end at 6,091. The S&P 500 climbed 4 points, or 0.2%, to close at 2,388 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 26 points, or 0.1%, to finish at 20,914.
