Why Party City HoldCo Inc Stock Spiked Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Investors were cheering shares ofParty City HoldCo Inc(NYSE: PRTY)today after dealreporter.com said the company was "exploring a potential sale." Shares gained as much as 15% during the session and finished up 6.4%.

So what

According to dealreporter.com, Party City was approached by a private equity firm about a leveraged buyout. Not much other information is available at this point as the company declined to comment to news outlets, though Party City is in talks with investment bankers.

Image source: Party City.

The news comes just two years after Party City was taken public by private equity firm Thomas H. Lee, which still owns a 55% stake in the retailer. With its specialty in party-themed goods like balloons, costumes, and festive ornaments, Party City's sales have remained resilient during a tough time for retailers, as shoppers often need such goods on short notice. That strength could give the company an advantage going forward.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Now what

Party City is reportedly working with investment bankers on a potential sale, though it's still in an early stage. At this point, it's too early to say that a deal is certain, but the stock could rise as the story develops. Due to weakness in the sector, private equity firms are increasingly targeting prominent chain likeStaplesandWhole Foods. As the leader in its segment, Party City could be an appealing takeover play.

10 stocks we like better than Party City Holdco

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Party City Holdco wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 3, 2017



John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fools board of directors. Jeremy Bowman has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Whole Foods Market. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.