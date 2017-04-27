Expedia Shares Slide 2.7% After Earnings Miss

Online travel company Expedia Inc. said Thursday it had a net loss of $86.1 million, or 57 cents a share, in the first quarter, narrower than the $108.6 million loss, or 72 cents a share, posted in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 5 cents, just below the FactSet consensus of 6 cents. Revenue rose to $2.19 billion from $1.90 billion, ahead of the FactSet consensus of $2.14 billion. Gross bookings rose 14% to $23.6 billion. Room nights stayed, including at its HomeAway business, rose 12%, while room nights booked climbed 18%. Shares fell 2.7% in after-hours trading, but are up 20% in 2017, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.7%.
