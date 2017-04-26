Teradyne Shares Up 11% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Teradyne Inc. rallied 11% late Wednesday after the automation supply company reported first-quarter earnings and sales above expectations. Teradyne said it earned $85.2 million, or 42 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with 24 cents a share in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $88.7 million, or 44 cents a share. Sales reached $457 million, from $431 million in the year-ago period. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected the company to report adjusted earnings of 38 cents a share on sales of $440 million. The stock had ended the regular trading session up 0.6%.
