T-Mobile reports rise in quarterly profit and revenue

T-Mobile US Inc , the No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier, reported a rise in quarterly profit and revenue as it continued to win customers despite tough competition, with all its bigger rivals now offering unlimited plans.

T-Mobile's net income surged to $698 million, or 80 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $479 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total adjusted revenue rose nearly 11 percent to $9.61 billion.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)