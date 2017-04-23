On Our Radar

Polls Project Macron, Le Pen To Face Off For French Presidency

By William L. Watts Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Polls cited by French television Sunday indicate centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen will face each other in a May 7 runoff. Out of an 11-candidate field, Macron was seen with 23.7% of the vote, with Le Pen at 21.7%, France 24 reported, citing early results from its polling partner Ipsos. Other early polls showed similar results with Macron and the anti-euro Le Pen set to advance. Polls in first round voting closed at 8 p.m. Paris time, or 2 p.m. Eastern. A clearer picture is expected in coming hours as votes are counted. Polls have indicated that Macron would be likely to defeat Le Pen in a second round contest. Voter turnout was seen at 69.4%, one point below turnout in the first round of the last presidential election in 2012, France 24 reported, citing French interior ministry figures.

