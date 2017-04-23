Polls Project Macron, Le Pen To Face Off For French Presidency

Polls cited by French television Sunday indicate centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen will face each other in a May 7 runoff. Out of an 11-candidate field, Macron was seen with 23.7% of the vote, with Le Pen at 21.7%, France 24 reported, citing early results from its polling partner Ipsos. Other early polls showed similar results with Macron and the anti-euro Le Pen set to advance. Polls in first round voting closed at 8 p.m. Paris time, or 2 p.m. Eastern. A clearer picture is expected in coming hours as votes are counted. Polls have indicated that Macron would be likely to defeat Le Pen in a second round contest. Voter turnout was seen at 69.4%, one point below turnout in the first round of the last presidential election in 2012, France 24 reported, citing French interior ministry figures.
