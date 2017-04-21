Uber Lengthens Timeline Of Investigation Into Sexual Harassment: Report

Uber Technologies Inc. has lengthened the timeline of its internal investigation into claims of sexual harassment at the company, Recode reported. The investigation began after a former engineer wrote a blog post detailing sexual harassment she had faced at the company. Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is leading the investigation and has asked for more time to conduct interviews, Recode reported, citing sources. The results of the investigation are now expected to come out by the end of May. Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
