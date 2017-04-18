U.K. Leader Theresa May Calls 'snap' General Election On June 8

In a surprise move, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has announced plans for an early general election on June 8. In an unscheduled speech delivered Tuesday morning, May said an election is needed because other parties in parliament are opposed to the Conservative-led government's Brexit plans. "We want a deep and special partnership between a strong and successful European Union and a United Kingdom that is free to chart its own way in the world," May said. "Our opponents believe that because the Government's majority is so small, our resolve will weaken and that they can force us to change course. They are wrong," she added. May's Conservative party currently has a parliamentary majority of 17. Since taking office last summer, the prime minister has consistently ruled out a snap election. As recently as last month, her office said an early vote was off the table and there wasn't going to be an election until the planned ballot in 2020.

