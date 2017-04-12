Select Energy Services Sets Terms For IPO To Raise Up To $190.8 Million Before Options

Select Energy Services said in a filing Wednesday that it expects its initial public offering of shares to price between $15 and $18 a share. The provider of water services to the oil and gas industry is offering 10.6 million shares of Class A common stock to raise up to $190.8 million. Including options granted to underwriter to cover overallotments, the company could sell 12.19 million shares to raise up to $219.4 million. The stock was approved to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "WTTR." The lead underwriters of the offering are Credit Suisse, FBR and Wells Fargo Securities.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.