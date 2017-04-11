Why RetailMeNot Inc. Stock Skyrocketed 49% Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of RetailMeNot (NASDAQ: SALE) were up 49% as of 11:00 a.m. EDT Tuesday after the coupon specialist agreed to be acquired.

So what

More specifically, RetailMeNot will be acquired by privately held payment solutions and marketing services company Harland Clark Holdings for $11.60 per share in cash -- a roughly 50% premium over RetailMeNot's closing price on Friday and a 36% premium to its average closing price in the 60 days ended on Friday. The deal assigns an equity value to RetailMeNot of roughly $630 million.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES

According to RetailMeNot's press release, the combination "will create an omni-channel media network with tens of thousands of advertisers reaching hundreds of millions of consumers around the world."

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

"Not only are we delivering an immediate and significant cash premium to our stockholders," said RetailMeNot founder and CEO Cotter Cunningham, "but we are also meaningfully advancing our goal of becoming a leading savings destination for consumers."

Now what

The deal has also been approved by both companies' boards of directors, but is still subject to regulatory approval and Harland Clark's receipt of a majority of RetailMeNot's issued and outstanding shares of Series 1 common stock via a tender offer. As it stands, RetailMeNot expects the transaction to close before the end of this quarter, at which time it will become a privately held company. So with shares currently trading within pennies of the agreed acquisition price -- and unless waiting a little longer to sell will result in more favorable long-term capital gains tax treatment -- I think RetailMeNot investors would be wise to put their money to work elsewhere.

10 stocks we like better than RetailMeNot

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and RetailMeNot wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 3, 2017



Steve Symington has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.