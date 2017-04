Toshiba Corp <6502.T> will file its twice-delayed October-December results as early as noon (0300 GMT) Tuesday, with a disclaimer of opinion from auditors, a source briefed on the matter said.

Toshiba is expected to hold a press conference around 0700 GMT (3 am ET), the source told Reuters.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Stephen Coates)