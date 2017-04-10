On Our Radar

Hub Group Shares Halted As Earnings Forecast Falls Short Of Street View

By Wallace Witkowski Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Shares of Hub Group Inc. were halted in the extended session Monday after the transportation management company forecast earnings well below Wall Street estimates. Hub Group shares were halted at $47.25, following a 1.8% rise in the regular session. The company forecast earnings of 30 cents to 32 cents a share for the first quarter, and $1.60 to $1.80 for the year. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated first-quarter earnings of 45 cents a share, and full-year earnings of $2.39 a share. "We are experiencing a soft pricing environment due primarily to excess truck capacity and extraordinarily aggressive intermodal pricing," the company said in a statement.

