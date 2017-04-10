4 People Shot In Murder-suicide At San Bernardino, Calif., School District

Four people have been shot at an elementary school in San Bernardino, Calif., on Monday, according to multiple reports. The reports describe the incident as an apparent murder-suicide. In a tweet, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said there were "multiple" victims with gunshot wounds at North Park Elementary School. One of the people injured in a classroom was a teacher, according to ABC news. The report also indicates that the threat has been contained and the shooter down. San Bernardino County Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said in a tweet that two students have been transported to the local hospital.
