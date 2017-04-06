U.S. Launches Cruise Missiles Against Syria

The U.S. Navy launched dozens of cruise missiles against targets in Syria on Thursday night. NBC News, which first reported the attack, said more than 50 Tomahawk missiles were launched from two U.S. warships in the Mediterranean, and at least one airfield was hit. The attack comes days after the Syrian regime used chemical weapons against an opposition-held town, killing dozens of civilians. The U.S. condemned the attack, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Thursday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has no place in that country's future. In a statement to the press late Thursday from his Mar-a-Lago estate, President Donald Trump said the strike was of "vital national security interest" to the U.S. and called for the "civilized nations" of the world to join the U.S. in "seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria."

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.