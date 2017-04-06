Stocks Close Slightly Higher As Trump-Xi Meeting Kicks Off

Stocks closed slightly higher, but off session highs, Thursday as the meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping got underway. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 14.80 points, or less than 0.1%, at 20,662.95, led by gains in shares of Caterpillar Inc. , Exxon Mobil Corp. , and Chevron Corp. . The S&P 500 index [s; spx] finished up 4.54 points, or 0.2%, at 2,357.49, with the energy and financial sectors leading gainers. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 14.47 points, or 0.3%, to close at 5,878.95.
