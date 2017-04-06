Credit Card Debt Essentials: How to Get Out of Debt and Secure Your Financial Future Sooner

The average American household carries $16,048 worth of interest-bearing credit card debt, which is perched around highs not seen since the Financial Crisis. Several factors underlie this trend, including the fact that expense growth has outpaced wage growth over the past decade, and Americans have a hard time sticking to a budget.

Continue Reading Below

Image source: Getty Images

We Fools always encourage smart use of credit card debt. Paying off high-interest debt is a vital investment in your eventual financial security.

But in some instances, taking on a manageable amount of credit card debt makes sense. There is such a thing as good debt.

Credit card debt essentials

We've compiled several essential credit card tips and insights in the following videos and articles. They cover topics including the best balance-transfer credit cards -- which can help cardholders cut their interest payments with a 0% introductory APR -- and the difference between good debt and bad debt. You'll find a wealth of helpful information to help you start paying off debt.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

5 Simple Tips to Skyrocket Your Credit Score Over 800!

Increasing your credit score above 800 will put you in rare company. So rare that only 1 in 9 Americans can claim they're members of this elite club. But contrary to popular belief, racking up a high credit score is a lot easier than you may have imagined following 5 simple, disciplined strategies. You'll find a full rundown of each inside our FREE credit score guide. It's time to put your financial future first and secure a lifetime of savings by increasing your credit score. Simply click hereto claim a copy 5 Simple Tips to Skyrocket Your Credit Score over 800.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.