Coach Names Ian Bickley Head Of Global Business Development And Alliances, a Newly-created Role

Coach Inc. said Thursday that it has named Ian Bickley to a newly-created role in the company, president of global business development and strategic alliances, effective July 2. Bickley will be responsible for strategic partnerships, oversee real estate development, and lead strategic distributor relationships, licensing partnerships and other collaborations. Bickley is currently Coach's president of the international group and has been with the company for 24 years. Coach shares are inactive in premarket trading, but up 12.3% for the year so far. The S&P 500 index is up 5.1% for the year to date.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.