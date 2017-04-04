Stocks Finish Slightly Higher Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meeting

Stocks closed slightly higher Tuesday as investors exercised caution ahead of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and Friday's jobs report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 39.03 points, or 0.2%, at 20,689.24, led by gains in shares of Caterpillar Inc. and Boeing Co. . The S&P 500 index [s; spx] finished up 1.32 points, or less than 0.1%, at 2,360.16, with the energy and materials sectors leading gainers. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 3.93 points, or less than 0.1%, to close at 5,898.61.
