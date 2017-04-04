Mercedes, Hyundai Pull Ads From "The O'Reilly Factor' After News Of Sexual Harassment Payouts

Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai have pulled advertising from the Fox News show, "The O'Reilly Factor," after revelations that anchor Bill O'Reilly, or the network's parent, 21st Century Fox paid $13 million in settlements to five women who accused him of sexual harassment, according to media reports Tuesday. "Given the importance of women in every aspect of our business, we don't feel this is a good environment in which to advertise our products right now," Donna Boland, head of corporate communications for Mercedes-Benz, told CNN Money. Hyundai told the New York Times it made its decision because of the "recent and disturbing allegations." News Corp, which owns Dow Jones & Co., publisher of MarketWatch and the Wall Street Journal, and 21st Century Fox were part of the same company until 2013. 21st Century Fox shares were slightly lower Tuesday, but are up 14% in the year so far, while the S&P 500 has gained 5%.
