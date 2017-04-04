Chao Says White House Eyeing Late May For Infrastructure Package

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao told a group of chief executives on Tuesday that the White House is working on a legislative package for infrastructure development. "That would be probably in May - late May or something like that," Chao said. The audience includes the CEO of Skanska's U.S. building operation as well as chiefs of companies including Citigroup and JetBlue. Chao said the administration hopes to offer a package of a trillion dollars over 10 years to improve the "connectivity" of U.S. infrastructure. National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn said upgrading air traffic control is the most exciting thing the U.S. can do on infrastructure.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.