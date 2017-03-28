U.S. Stocks Finish Higher On Strong Economic Data

U.S. stocks finished higher Tuesday with the Dow industrials snapping an eight-day losing streak following better-than-expected economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 150.52 points, or 0.7% to finish at 20,701.50, led higher by shares of Apple Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. . The S&P 500 index closed up 16.98 points, or 0.7%, at 2,358.57, with financial and energy stocks leading gains. The Nasdaq Composite index finished up 34.77 points, or 0.6%, at 5,875.14.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.