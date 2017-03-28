Uber To Pull Out Of Denmark In April Because Of New Taxi Law

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies is planning to pull out of Denmark on April 18, because of a taxi law that includes the requirement that drivers use mandatory fare meters, according to media reports Tuesday. The company has been active in Denmark since 2014 but has faced opposition from local taxi driver unions, companies and politicians, who have argued that if offers unfair competition. "For us to operate in Denmark again the proposed regulations need to change. We will continue to work with the government in the hope that they will update their proposed regulations and enable Danes to enjoy the benefits of modern technologies like Uber," Uber said in a statement quoted by Reuters.
