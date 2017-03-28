Spicer Says He Hopes Sally Yates Testifies In Russia Probe

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday he hopes former acting attorney general Sally Yates testifies to Congress as part of a probe into possible links between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russian officials. He called a Washington Post story that said the Justice Department tried to block Yates from testifying on Russia "100% false." Also read: Here's why the White House may have wanted to block Sally Yates from testifying.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.