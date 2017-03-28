Democratic National Committee Asks All Staff To Resign: Report

The Democratic National Committee has requested all current staffers to submit resignation letters by April 15, according to a report by NBC News. The report says DNC Chairman Tom Perez has launched an overhaul of the party's organization, following a difficult year that included the abrupt resignation of former Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz. The DNC was also hit with charges it favored Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary.
