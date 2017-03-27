NFL Approves Raiders' Move From Oakland To Las Vegas

National Football League owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas from Oakland on Monday, the Raiders confirmed in a news release Monday. News reports said that 31 of the 32 NFL teams voted to allow the move, with the Miami Dolphins as the lone holdout. Nevada has approved $750 million in public money to build a new stadium in Las Vegas for the franchise, with another $650 million coming from Bank of America Corp. after initial backer Sheldon Adelson, chief executive and chairman of Las Vegas Sands Corp. , departed the project. Davis, the son of former Raiders owner Al Davis, thanked Adelson in the announcement and pleaded with fans in the Bay Area to support the Raiders as they play in Oakland the next two seasons while the Las Vegas stadium is built. "The Raiders were born in Oakland and Oakland will always be a part of our DNA," Davis's statement read. "We know that some fans will be disappointed and even angry, but we hope that they do not direct that frustration to the players coaches and staff."

