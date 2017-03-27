LIVE: Sean Spicer Holds First Press Briefing After Health Care Bill Fails

Watch | Dismiss

On Our Radar

A Foolish Take: Apparel Stocks Face Tough Headwinds in 2017

By Leo Sun Markets Fool.com

You've probably noticed that many apparel retailers are dumping their merchandise at steep discounts, shuttering their stores, or simply disappearing. Several major retailers -- including Aeropostale, The Limited, and American Apparel -- all filed for bankruptcy over the past year.

Continue Reading Below

To understand what happened, let's look at the comparable-store sales (or "comps") growth of several major apparel retailers in 2016. Comps growth measures the year-over-year sales growth of stores open for at least year, which gives us an idea of how well their maturing stores are holding up.

Data source: Company quarterly reports. Chart by author.

As this chart illustrates, many apparel retailers are struggling to post single-digit comps growth. This is mainly attributed to two key factors. First, fast-fashion retailers like H&M, Zara, and Forever 21 are rotating their products faster and selling them at lower price tags. Second, stiff competition from e-tailers is causing mall traffic to plummet.

Apparel retailers are trying to counter those declines by closing stores, mimicking fast-fashion strategies like rapid product rotation and analytics-driven design choices, and investing heavily in e-commerce channels. Several companies are also expanding smaller growth brands, like American Eagle Outfitters' (NYSE: AEO) Aerie and Tailgate, to offset weaker growth at their older core brands.

Many apparel stocks now have low valuations and high dividend yields due to the industrywide sell-off, but investors should exercise caution. This industry will likely remain a perilous minefield until more weak players are driven from the market.

Continue Reading Below

Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now
Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run,Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the S&P 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of 1/30/2017.

Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now
Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the S&P 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of 1/30/2017.

Leo Sun owns shares of American Eagle Outfitters. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.