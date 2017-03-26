Toshiba shares rise after report Westinghouse may file bankruptcy Tuesday

Shares in Toshiba Corp <6502.T> rose on Monday morning after a report that U.S. unit Westinghouse Electric Co could file for bankruptcy protection as early as Tuesday and is seeking support from South Korea's Korea Electric Power Corp <015760.KS>.

Continue Reading Below

Toshiba's shares were last up 0.5 percent at 224 yen after earlier rising as high as 232 yen, against the backdrop of a broader market downturn. The Nikkei stock average <.N225> was down 1 percent.

Toshiba said on Monday that whether or not Westinghouse files for bankruptcy is ultimately a decision for its board.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Stephen Coates)