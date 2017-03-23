Watch Live: Day Four of Hearing for Trump Supreme Court Pick Gorsuch

More | Dismiss

On Our Radar

Utah Resident Killed, Wife Injured In London Terrorist Attack

By Carla Mozee Markets MarketWatch Pulse

An American tourist is the third confirmed death in Wednesday's terrorist attack on near the Houses of Parliament in London. Kurt Cochran, 54, from West Bountiful, Utah, was on Westminster Bridge when a driver plowed his car into pedestrians, multiple news reports said Thursday. Cochran's wife, Melissa, was being treated for her injuries in the hospital. The couple were in Europe celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary and were scheduled to return on Thursday, according to a statement from Kurt Cochran's family. A 43-year-old Spanish teacher and a 48-year-old Metropolitan Police officer were the other two people killed during Wednesday's attack. The attacker was shot dead by police Wednesday. Islamic State's news agency, Amaq, said one of its followers carried out the attack.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.