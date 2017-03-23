U.K. Police Make Arrests Linked To Westminster Attack: Report

U.K. police early Thursday raided a residence in Birmingham that has been linked to the deadly Westminster attacks, with several arrests made, according to media reports. Sky News and other outlets reported that the man suspected of carrying out Wednesday's terror attack near the Houses of Parliament was said to have lived at the residence. Witnesses told the Associated Press that the police arrested three men at the scene. Five people have now reportedly died after an attacker plowed through pedestrians near Westminster Bridge and stabbed a police officer on Wednesday.
