Four People Dead, 20 Injured In London Terrorist Attack: Police

Four people have died, including one police officer, in a terrorist attack near the Houses of Parliament in London, Metropolitan Police said late Wednesday. Twenty people have been injured, said Mark Rowley, acting deputy commissioner of the Met Police, at a press conference. The incident began Wednesday afternoon on Westminster Bridge, where a car plowed into numerous people, including three police officers. A crime scene in the area surrounding Westminster remains in place as police recover evidence.
