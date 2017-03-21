S&P 500's Selloff On Track For Biggest 4-day Decline Since Before The Election

The S&P 500 slumped 0.8% in morning trade, putting the large-cap benchmark index on track for its biggest one-day point and percentage decline so far this year, with 393 of 505 components losing ground. The index was also headed for a fourth-straight loss, matching the four-session losing streak ending Jan. 31. The S&P 500 has lost 30.57 points, or 1.28%, during its current streak, which would be the biggest four-day point and percentage loss since before the election, when it lost 40.97 points, or 1.93%, over the four sessions ending Nov. 4. Tuesday's selloff is also in danger of snapping a 109-session streak without a 1% decline.
