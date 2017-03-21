Markets Right Now: Tech leads an early gain on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Technology companies are leading stocks slightly higher in early trading on Wall Street.

Apple and Microsoft each rose about 1 percent in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday. Apple announced an update to its iPad tablet and a lower price.

The gains were broad. All 11 industry sectors in the Standard & Poor's 500 index rose. In addition to tech, health care and energy companies were also doing better than the rest of the market.

The S&P 500 was up 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to end at 2,380.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 56 points, or 0.3 percent, to 20,962. The Nasdaq composite gained 23 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,924.