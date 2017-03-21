Apple Introduces Cheaper IPad, Red IPhones And Clips Expressive-video App

Apple Inc. updated its iPad and iPhone offerings Tuesday, including a new iPad starting at $329 and featuring a brighter 9.7-inch Retina display. The $329 model iPad will have 32 gigabits of memory and Wi-Fi, while the $459 model with have 32GB, Wi-Fi and cellular. Apple also introduced RED special edition iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus smartphones, which will be available in stores starting March 24. The phones will be available in 128GB and 256GB models starting at $749. Separately, Apple introduced its new free Clips app that allows users to create expressive videos, that can be shared through Apple's Messages app, Facebook, Instagram and other social networks. Apple's stock gained 0.5% in premarket trade, putting it on track to open at a record high. It has run up 22% year to date, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 5.8%.
