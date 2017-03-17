Why Smart Sand Inc's Shares Popped 16% Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of fracking sand company Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ: SND) jumped as much as 15.8% in trading Friday after getting an analyst upgrade shortly after reporting fourth-quarter results. At 2:55 p.m. EDT, shares had settled down slightly to a 9.1% gain on the day.

So what

Johnson Rice was the one who upgraded the stock Friday morning, moving its rating to a buy and upping the price target by a dollar, to $21 per share. This was a day after Smart Sand reported that quarterly revenue jumped 94% versus a year ago to $29.5 million, and the company swung from a small loss to a profit of $12.4 million, or $0.40 per share. Results were in line with analyst expectations, but as this was the company's first quarter as a public company, investors didn't really know where to set expectations.

Image source: Getty Images.

Management said that demand for the finer mesh grade sands that the company specializes in were in strong demand last quarter and in early 2017. And they said the increased demand in the market would result in "expected growth" in 2017 and going forward.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Now what

If $0.40 per share in earnings is a level investors can expect to continue each quarter, then this may be a great stock for investors. But analysts are still only expecting $0.44 per share in earnings next year, leaving the stock trading at 36 times forward earnings estimates.

The fracking business overall, and sand in particular, can be very up and down, and when margins are high, competitors pile into the market with competitive products. That's what investors should be wary of given the solid quarter for Smart Sand. The high profits and margins may not last.

10 stocks we like better than Smart Sand, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now...and Smart Sand, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 6, 2017.



Travis Hoium has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.