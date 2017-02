Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday after U.S. stocks rose, but gains were limited as the market awaited a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for details of his infrastructure spending and tax plans to Congress.

The Nikkei rose 0.1 percent to 19,118.99.

The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,535.32 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.1 percent to 13,748.21.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)