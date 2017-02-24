On Our Radar

Wall St Opens Lower as Finance, Tech Weighs

A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, U.S. June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Carson

U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday as a drop in financial and technology stocks weighed and investors assessed if the "Trump rally" had gone too far too soon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.49 points, or 0.31 percent, to 20,745.83.

The S&P 500 lost 9.52 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,354.29.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.57 points, or 0.54 percent, to 5,803.94. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

