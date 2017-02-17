U.S. Stocks Open Lower, Still On Track For Weekly Gains

U.S. stock-market indexes started in negative territory on Friday, retreating from record levels for a second straight session. The main indexes were still on track to post solid weekly gains, however. In corporate news, investors were closely watching shares of Kraft Heinz Co. and Unilever PLC after Kraft said it made an offer to purchase Unilever that was rejected, but added that talks were still ongoing. The S&P 500 opened down 7 points, or 0.3%, at 2,339. The Nasdaq Composite began the session down 12 points, or 0.2% at 5,802. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 80 points or 0.4%, to 20,540 at the open.
