Mattress Company Tempur Sealy's Profit And Sales Top Estimates

Tempur Sealy International Inc. said Thursday it het income of $63.4 million, or $1.12 a share, in the fourth quarter, after a loss of $11.3 million, or a loss of 18 cents a share, for the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.18, ahead of the FactSet consensus of $1.13. The mattress seller said sales rose 0.3% to $769.5 million, also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $766 million. "Overall the worldwide markets for our products are solid and the Team remains focused on our long-term initiatives," Chief Executive Scott Thompson said in a statement. Shares were not yet active premarket, but are down 18% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
