Stock Market On Brink Of Best Win Streak In a Quarter Century

U.S. stocks on Wednesday were looking at their longest record-setting streak in 25 years as the Dow industrials, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite all climbed. If all three indexes close higher on Wednesday, it will mark five consecutive days of all three setting record highs at the same time, the longest such streak of simultaneous records since a six-session string ended Jan. 3, 1992, according to Dow Jones data. At last check, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 84 points, or 0.4%, at 20,589; the S&P 500 index was up 7 points, or 0.3%, at 2,344; and the Nasdaq Composite Index was gaining 22 points, or 0.4%, at 5,804.
