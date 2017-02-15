SodaStream's Stock Soars After Profit And Sales Rise Above Expectations

Shares of SodaStream International Ltd. soared 6.8% in premarket trade Wednesday, after the seller of sparkling water maker beat fourth-quarter profit and sales expectation, boosted by a big jump in sales of sparkling water maker starter kits. Earnings rose nearly six fold to $15.6 million, or 71 cents a share, from $2.8 million, or 13 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 36 cents. Revenue increased 17% to $131.8 million from $112.9 million, beating expectations of $125.5 million, amid 18% growth in Western Europe and 20% growth in the Americas. Sparkling water maker starter kit sales surged 37% to $56.7 million, while consumables sales increased 5% to $74.0 million. "Consumers are responding positively to our messaging around health & wellness, convenience, and the environment and are using SodaStream to produce sparkling water in record numbers," said Chief Executive Daniel Birnbaum. The stock has run up 37% over the past three months, and nearly quadrupled over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 25% over the past year.
