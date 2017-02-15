On Our Radar

Canada Goose Files For An IPO In The U.S. And Canada

By Tomi Kilgore Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Outerwear maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has filed Wednesday for an initial public offering. The company set a placeholder offering of $100 million. Canada Goose has applied for the listing of its stock on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GOOS." The Toronto-based company reported revenue for the nine months ended Dec. 31 of C$352.7 million, up from C$248.9 million in the same period a year earlier, and net income that rose to C$42.1 million from C$35.7 million. Private equity firm Bain Capital had acquired a majority interest in Canada Goose in December 2013.

