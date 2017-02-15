Canada Goose Files For An IPO In The U.S. And Canada

Outerwear maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has filed Wednesday for an initial public offering. The company set a placeholder offering of $100 million. Canada Goose has applied for the listing of its stock on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GOOS." The Toronto-based company reported revenue for the nine months ended Dec. 31 of C$352.7 million, up from C$248.9 million in the same period a year earlier, and net income that rose to C$42.1 million from C$35.7 million. Private equity firm Bain Capital had acquired a majority interest in Canada Goose in December 2013.
